Eiger’s COVID-19 treatment reduces emergency room visits, death

Despite global drops in COVID-19 infections and because variants never rest, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is taking its strong top-line phase III data of pegylated interferon lambda to global regulatory agencies for approval. The type III interferon that stimulates immune responses significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits longer than six hours by 50% and death by 60%. The results prompted Eiger to say it would submit the data to the FDA for an emergency use authorization – and also to the EMA and Asian agencies – as soon as it could.