Lung cryobiopsy technique promises high level of safety for patients

Clinical researchers from Karl Landsteiner University in Krems, Austria, have been conducting a prospective study of a new diagnostic technique for bronchoscopy tissue sampling aimed at patients with unclear diffuse parenchymal disease. They have assessed morbidity and 30-day and 90-day mortality following transbronchial lung cryobiopsy. The team recently published their findings in Therapeutic Advances in Respiratory Disease.