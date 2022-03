HIMSS 2022

Digital innovation highlighted as companies are called to ‘reimagine’ health

At this year’s Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2022 conference in Orlando, Fla., digital health companies across the sector gathered to showcase new products and services. HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf urged the industry to focus on global health equity and a 2022 survey of health care leaders highlighted the elements of digital transformation that are causing the biggest buzz.