Ukrainian trial researchers grapple with logistical issues as Aeterna Zentaris warns war has delayed phase III trial

Headlines the world over have been dominated by the resilience of the Ukrainian military – but the country’s clinical research body said that amid the chaos of war, trials are carrying on despite the destruction of hospitals and civilian infrastructure. As revealed by BioWorld, big pharma sponsors are putting clinical studies on hold in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus as the war plays havoc with medical supplies and the normal functioning of society.