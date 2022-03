Street serves mirv curve as Immunogen sinks on ‘positive’ phase III ovarian cancer trial readout

Wall Street was not as pleased as some might have expected by Immunogen Inc.’s full results from the pivotal study called Soraya testing mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirv) monotherapy in patients with folate receptor (FR) alpha-high, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) who have been previously treated with Avastin (bevacizumab, Roche Holding AG). Analysts hailed the results as positive but shares (NASDAQ:IMGN) closed at $4.30, down 96 cents, or 18.25%.