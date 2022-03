Axogen awaits major study results to drive change in nerve repair business

After a challenging 2021, nerve repair company Axogen Inc. is focusing on building clinical data to turn around its luck. The Alachua, Fla.-headquartered company reported disappointing fourth quarter results, with procedure volume negatively impacted due to COVID-19 and hospital staffing. The Nasdaq-listed company is anticipating results from a major phase III pivotal study comparing its flagship nerve graft product Avance to commercially available products in the second quarter of 2022.