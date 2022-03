Spotlight raises $36.5M to advance non-viral gene editing tech, lead I-O program

Spotlight Therapeutics Inc., a company developing cell-targeted in vivo CRISPR gene editing biologics, has raised $36.5 million in series B financing to support advancement of its first-in-class immuno-oncology program and further applications of its in-house technology platform. The financing round was co-led by new investors GordonMD Global Investments and Epiq Capital Group, with participation from Magnetic Ventures, as well as existing investors GV, Emerson Collective and others.