Resapp reports positive results for cough-based COVID-19 screening test for smartphones

Resapp Health Ltd. saw its stock shoot up 35% on the heels of positive clinical results for its new smartphone-based COVID-19 screening test. In a pilot clinical trial of 741 patients recruited in the U.S. and India, digital health company Resapp’s screening test, which uses machine learning to analyze the sound of a patient’s cough, correctly detected COVID-19 in 92% of people with the infection.