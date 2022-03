Former JHL executive pair headed for jail in Genentech trade-secrets case

Former JHL Biotech Inc. CEO Racho Jordanov and former Chief Operating Officer Rose Lin were sentenced for their respective roles in conspiring to commit trade secret theft and wire fraud exceeding $101 million. The pair last summer admitted to obtaining confidential, proprietary, and trade-secret information from Roche Holding AG’s Genentech Inc. unit and using what they stole to reduce expenses and hasten the timeline of JHL’s efforts to develop biosimilars.