2022 to be the year of draft guidances for AI and machine learning

Much of the question of FDA regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is seen as revolving around changes to the statute, but that does not mean the FDA and other agencies are in wait-and-see mode. Representatives of both the FDA and Health Canada said on a March 22 webinar that guidances related to these algorithms will be posted later this year, thus opening the door to a more predictable premarket path for these products.