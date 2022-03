Pfizer’s $6.7B Arena buy looks sound after positive phase III readout from etrasimod

One of Pfizer Inc.’s last decisions of 2021 was to shell out $6.7 billion for San Diego’s Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., a deal centered around the pipeline inflammatory disease pill etrasimod. A potential successor to Xeljanz (tofacitinib), the price New York-based Pfizer paid suggests blockbuster potential for etrasimod. Phase III results announced March 23 suggest Pfizer’s big acquisition, the fifth largest in biopharma in 2021, was money well spent.