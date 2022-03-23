One of Pfizer Inc.’s last decisions of 2021 was to shell out $6.7 billion for San Diego’s Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., a deal centered around the pipeline inflammatory disease pill etrasimod. A potential successor to Xeljanz (tofacitinib), the price New York-based Pfizer paid suggests blockbuster potential for etrasimod. Phase III results announced Wednesday suggest Pfizer’s big acquisition, the fifth largest in biopharma in 2021, was money well spent.

Drug developer stocks inch upward, despite clinical holds, a failure, and money woes

A spring of hope has emerged for BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) with stocks moving in a positive direction in recent weeks, much in line with the broader markets. BDDI is currently down for the year by 15.5%, but that is an improvement over the 21.1% decline at the end of February. Likewise, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are showing similar upward trajectories, but are still down by 11.11% and 4.2%, respectively. It is the first time this year stocks have begun to rise.

Fungi finder Lifemine brings in a series C and a GSK R&D deal

Fungal biosphere specialist Lifemine Therapeutics Inc. has struck a goldmine through a $175 million series C financing and R&D collaboration allowing Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) to use company's platform to identify small-molecule leads. GSK agreed to provide Lifemine with $70 million in cash and equity as part of the package. The financing was led by new investor Fidelity Management & Research Co. along with new investors Invus and 3W Partners Capital. Existing investors included GV, Arch Venture Partners, Blue Pool Capital and MRL Ventures Fund.

‘Trojan horse’ approach redirects tetanus immune response to tumors

Researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine have turned pancreatic cancer’s immunosuppressive properties, and mechanisms, against it. The team have used the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes as a delivery vehicle for tetanus toxoid protein, a highly immunogenic antigen that is used in childhood tetanus vaccinations. In mouse models of pancreatic cancer, treatment reduced both primary tumors and metastases, and extended survival. The Listeria-recall antigen technology underlying the work has been licensed to startup Loki Therapeutics Inc.

Drug companies, US FDA burying the lede on accelerated approval

As congressional scrutiny of the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval path continues, the agency is focusing research efforts into whether drug companies are appropriately disclosing information about a drug’s accelerated approval and the status of confirmatory trials on their direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites. Building on previous research that showed 27% of DTC websites providing information about a drug with accelerated approval didn’t disclose that the products had attained approval through the pathway, the FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion is proposing two new studies on how websites can best relay that information. Yet in its own databases of approved drugs and biologics, the FDA buries the lede about accelerated approval.

Shouyao Holdings raises $233M in Shanghai IPO

Shouyao Holdings Co. Ltd. raised ¥1.48 billion ($233 million) in a listing on the Shanghai STAR Market to support the company’s ongoing clinical programs, led by a second-generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor. Company shares (SHA:688197) opened at ¥31, then fell 19.5% to close at ¥32.11.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine granted EUA for adolescents in India

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted Novavax Inc. and the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. emergency use authorization for Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. It was authorized for use in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years. The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute under the brand name Covovax.

Also in the news

