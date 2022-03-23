The FDA has finally unveiled the fifth edition of the device user fee program (MDUFA V), and some of the performance measures remain unchanged from MDUFA IV, such as that the FDA will process 95% of 510(k) filings within 90 days. However, the agreement also calls for enrollment of 325 devices in the total product life cycle advisory program (TAP) over five years, signaling a victory for the FDA, given that the TAP program was a major objective for the agency in the negotiations.

Broncus thermal vapor treatment system wins NMPA approval

Broncus Holding Corp.’s thermal vapor treatment system Intervapor has won approval from China’s NMPA. The system is used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and other pulmonary diseases. The company claims that Intervapor is the first NMPA-approved thermal vapor energy ablation system for the treatment of COPD. It provides sequential staged treatment to lung segments.

Synthetic bone graft materials and orthopedic implants grow bone—and market

For patients with complex fractures and those undergoing spine surgeries, the fear of incomplete or distorted bone growth remains an acute and well-founded concern. In recent weeks, multiple med-tech companies revealed new products designed to promote bone healing with fewer complications and potentially change the economics and outcomes of many orthopedic procedures.

FDA greenlights Artio Medical occlusion device

The FDA cleared a peripheral vascular occlusion product developed by Artio Medical Inc. The Solus gold embolization device is indicated to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature. The company said it is gearing up for a commercial launch in hospitals across the U.S.

Changes in store for US ophthalmic products

Citing a court order for its haste, the U.S. FDA skipped the draft and went straight to issuing a final guidance that will change how certain ophthalmic products are regulated. The guidance, which applies to drugs packaged with eye cups, eye droppers and other ophthalmic dispensers, will help the FDA implement last year’s appellate court decision in Genus Medical Technologies LLC v. FDA. In that decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that “excepting combination products . . . devices must be regulated as devices, and drugs – if they do not also satisfy the device definition – must be regulated as drugs.”

Federal Circuit tersely affirms PTAB rejection of a Boston Sci patent

Patent law cases are known for lengthy, intricate arguments and explanations, but a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit flew against this trend. The court needed only four pages to affirm a finding by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that each claim found in a patent by Boston Scientific Corp. is ineligible for patent protection due to obviousness, handing the company a loss in litigation against Nevro Corp., of Redwood City, Calif.

