Drug developer stocks inch upward, despite clinical holds, a failure, and money woes

A spring of hope has emerged for BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) with stocks moving in a positive direction in recent weeks, much in line with the broader markets. The BDDI is currently down for the year by 15.5%, but that is an improvement over the 21% decline at the end of February. Likewise, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are showing similar upward trajectories, but are still down by 11.1% and 4.2%, respectively. It is the first time this year stocks have begun to rise.