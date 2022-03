Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine granted EUA for adolescents in India

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted Novavax Inc. and the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. It was authorized for use in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years. The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute under the brand name Covovax.