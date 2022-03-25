BioWorld - Friday, March 25, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Innovent, Lilly receive CRL for NSCLC candidate sintilimab

March 24, 2022
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments

Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd. and Eli Lilly and Co. are "assessing next steps" for their jointly developed PD-1 inhibitor, sintilimab, following receipt of a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA. The pair sought approval of a BLA for sintilimab plus pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) but found near-unanimous opposition from FDA advisers dissatisfied with China-only trial data submitted in support of the application. The medicine is already approved for multiple indications in China, where it’s marketed as Tyvyt.


BioWorld Regulatory Cancer U.S. FDA