Astrazeneca signs digital health deal with UK startup Huma Therapeutics

Astrazeneca plc is selling its disease management platform Amaze to U.K. digital therapeutics company Huma Therapeutics Ltd. through a new collaboration agreement. The companies said they will work together to launch Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) companion apps for several therapeutic areas and accelerate adoption of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). The partnership marks Astrazeneca’s first major deal in the digital health space.