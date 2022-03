Podimetrics steps up fundraising with $45M series C

Investors kicked in $45 million in a series C financing round for Podimetrics Inc., the maker of a device that provides early indication of developing diabetic foot ulcers. D1 Capital Partners led the round with new investor Medtech Convergence Fund and an undisclosed strategic investor. Polaris Partners and Scientific Health Developed returned for the series C, which brought the total raised by Podimetrics to date to more than $73 million.