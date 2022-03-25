BioWorld - Friday, March 25, 2022
Illumina identifies specific trade secret disclosures in lawsuit against Guardant

March 24, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The lawsuit filed by Illumina Inc., against officials with Guardant Health Inc., revolves around trade secrets allegedly misappropriated by two former Illumina employees, including Helmy Eltoukhy, who helped to found Guardant while still employed at Illumina. Among other things, the complaint states that Eltoukhy had asked another Illumina employee about research that ultimately ended up in the hands of Guardant despite that the document in question was explicitly labeled as confidential and for internal use only.
