China’s Nuance Pharma in-licenses Asian rights to Bavarian Nordic’s RSV vaccine in $225M deal

Nuance Pharma Co. Ltd. signed a licensing deal with Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic A/S for rights to its MVA-BN RSV vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries. Shanghai-based Nuance plans to run its own phase I and phase III trials in China to support regulatory approval of MVA-BN RSV in China, which will be conducted separately from Bavarian Nordic's own phase III trial planned to begin in the first half of 2022.