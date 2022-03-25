Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. Inc.’s CAR T-cell therapy, Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), looks set for approval in Europe after endorsement by regulators for advanced multiple myeloma. At its monthly meeting, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended Carvykti for adults with relapsed and refractory disease who have received at least three prior therapies and whose cancer has worsened since their last treatment. Approved at the beginning of this month by the FDA, Carvykti was developed in partnership with its originator, Genscript Corp. subsidiary Nanjing Legend Biotech Co. Ltd., and Somerset, N.J.-based Legend Biotech USA Inc.

MEI stock tumbles as FDA insists on more study results with PI3K drug in FL, MZL

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) took a 58% hit, trading midday at 75 cents, down $1.06, after the company and partner Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. made known the outcome of a meeting with the U.S. FDA regarding zandelisib, a PI3K-delta inhibitor. The firms were hoping for accelerated approval of the compound in relapsed/refractory follicular and marginal zone lymphomas, based on a single-arm phase II study called Tidal. Regulators, though, said a randomized trial is required. MEI has such an experiment underway, a phase III trial known as Coastal.

Icosavax’s COVID-19 vaccine misses the mark

Top-line interim phase I/II data from Icosavax Inc.’s virus-like particle COVID-19 vaccine fell short of company and market expectations. IVX-411, which displays the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain, was found to be immunogenic and well-tolerated, but the level of response was lower than anticipated and inconsistent with data on Icosavax’s platform and its preclinical results. Adam Simpson, Icosavax CEO, said he’s committed to the platform and is conducting an end-to-end drug product investigation to see what went wrong. Seattle-based Icosavax’s stock (NASDAQ:ICVX) was taking a pounding at midday as shares were trading 65% lower.

AN2 IPO raises $69M to support rare chronic lung disease treatment

AN2 Therapeutics Inc., a company developing a once-daily treatment for people with chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, raised $69 million in an upsized IPO. The offering of 4.6 million shares (NASDAQ:ANTX), initially priced at $15 each, met modest demand, with shares rising to $15.77 by midday. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is developing epetraborole, a boron-containing small-molecule inhibitor of bacterial leucyl-tRNA synthetase, in-licensed from Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., now part of Pfizer Inc. Led by former Anacor R&D executive Eric Easom, the company is planning a phase II/III pivotal trial for epetraborole in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, the most common type of NTM lung disease.

Newco news: Moonlake going after blockbuster indications with dual-targeting nanobody

Moonlake Therapeutics AG is making headway on its mission to establish a broad dermatology and rheumatology franchise around its sole product, sonelokimab, announcing it is poised to start a phase II study in hidradenitis suppurativa. That is one of four indications Moonlake is pursuing for the dual interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F- targeting nanobody, with the company already sitting on positive phase IIb data in psoriasis, and laying plans to develop sonelokimab in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Atom Bioscience planning phase III gout trial after encouraging mid-stage readout

Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a company developing an oral urate anion exchanger 1 inhibitor for the potential treatment of chronic gout, said results of a phase IIa trial show that its lead candidate, ABP-671, reduced serum uric acid levels to less than 6 mg/dL, below the clinically defined threshold of 7 mg/dL for hyperuricemia, or excess of uric acid in the blood, which leads to gout. The company plans to initiate a phase III trial of ABP-671 globally by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

SK Biopharmaceuticals’ three-part epilepsy approach underway

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.'s three-pronged plan for tackling epilepsy is going strong, with lead drug cenobamate for drug-resistant focal-onset seizures nearing the finish line, and earlier-stage programs for a mRNA-based approach and a digital therapeutic in the works.

Nonhormonal male contraceptive prevents pregnancy in partners

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have identified a nonhormonal form of contraception for males, which left male mice temporarily sterile after a few weeks of administration. They reported their findings at the Spring 2022 meeting of the American Chemical Society.

Also in the news

Adma, Aquavit, Arcutis, Ascendis, Astrazeneca, Bionyx, Blueprint, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dermavant, Edesa, Henlius, Icosavax, Incyte, Inmune, Ipsen, J&J, Kyowa Kirin, Leo, Mei, Merck, Morphic, Neuren, Neurosense, Nimbus, Novartis, Novavax, Open Orphan, Roche, Roivant, Scilex, Stalicla, Statera, Sun, Therapeutic Solutions, Timber, Tiziana, Vertex