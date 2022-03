Roche Diagnostics taps Bristol Myers Squibb for digital pathology collaboration

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd. is joining forces with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) to develop two new digital pathology algorithms to support cancer assay use in clinical trials. Roche Digital Pathology will create an artificial intelligence (AI) based image analysis algorithm to assist pathologists in interpreting the company’s FDA-approved Ventana D-L1 (SP142) assay for urothelial carcinoma patients. BMS will use the algorithm to generate biomarker data from clinical trial samples.