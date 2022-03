Atom Bioscience planning phase III gout trial after encouraging mid-stage readout

Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a company developing an oral a urate anion exchanger 1 inhibitor for the potential treatment of chronic gout, said results of a phase IIa trial show that its lead candidate, ABP-671, reduced serum uric acid levels to less than 6 mg/dL, below the clinically defined threshold of 7 mg/dL for hyperuricemia, or excess of uric acid in the blood, which leads to gout.