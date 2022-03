Pavmed completes first implants of Portio intraosseous infusion system

Pavmed Inc. implanted its Portio system in three patients in a first-in-human (FIH) study of its intraosseous infusion system and successfully infused fluids in all patients without complications. The Portio system allows long-term direct access to bone marrow for delivery of fluids, medications and other substances in individuals with poor venous access, kidney dialysis or adverse reactions to anticoagulants.