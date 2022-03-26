AN2 IPO raises $69M to support rare chronic lung disease treatment

AN2 Therapeutics Inc., a company developing a once-daily treatment for people with chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease, raised $69 million in an upsized IPO. The offering of 4.6 million shares (NASDAQ:ANTX), initially priced at $15 each, met a modest market reception, with shares rising to $15.40 by market close on March 25. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is developing epetraborole, a boron-containing small-molecule inhibitor of bacterial leucyl-tRNA synthetase, in-licensed from Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., now part of Pfizer Inc.