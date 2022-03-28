Investors didn’t respond well this morning to the U.S. FDA’s briefing documents for Wednesday’s advisory committee meeting on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) candidate. Shortly after the documents were posted, Amylyx shares (NASDAQ:AMLX) dropped from a morning high of $25.68 per share to an all-time low of $10.49 in the heaviest trading since the company went public in January. The briefing documents reveal one question for the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee: Do the data from Amylyx’s single randomized, controlled trial and an open-label extension study support a conclusion that AMX-0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol) is effective in treating ALS?

Biogen and Ionis log another clinical shortfall in ALS

Following another failure in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Biogen Inc. will discontinue its development of antisense oligonucleotide BIIB-078 with partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Top-line data from the phase I study showed that despite the agent being generally well-tolerated and with mostly mild to moderate adverse events, there was no clinical benefit and all secondary efficacy endpoints were missed. Furthermore, there were no consistent differences between the BIIB-078 group, in the dose cohorts up to 60 mg, and the placebo group. In October 2021, a phase III study of tofersen, which Biogen licensed from Ionis, missed its primary endpoint in treating ALS.

Zogenix’s Fintepla picks up LGS nod, pediatric exclusivity in US

Zogenix Inc.’s Fintepla (fenfluramine) cleared the U.S. FDA hurdle ahead shortly after its March 25 PDUFA date, expanding the drug’s use in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and validating UCB SA’s $1.9 billion acquisition of Emeryville, Calif.-based firm, which closed earlier this month. The latest approval, following a priority review, clears Fintepla for use in treating seizures associated with LGS, a rare, childhood-onset form of epilepsy estimated to affect 30,000 to 50,000 people in the U.S. The FDA also granted Fintepla pediatric exclusivity in the indication.

Biopharma stocks rise on high revenues, positive data

For the first time this year, BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) has entered positive territory, now showing a modest rise of 3.2% as the world limps further away from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation, and skyrocketing gas prices, the biopharma industry remains center-stage when it comes to preparing for another unexpected health crisis and for harnessing the knowledge of the last two years to fight stubborn diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

White House budget draft includes proposals for expanded FDA regulation of drugs, devices

The Biden administration has floated a budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which includes $49 billion for the National Institutes of Health and an additional FDA budget authority of $356 million over the current fiscal year. However, the budget also includes legislative proposals, such as a virtual inspection requirement for device manufacturing facilities and compulsory studies of drug shelf life to evaluate finished drug stability beyond the labeled expiration.

Swiss pharma giants look for partnerships, not M&A as global downturn hits

The challenging financial environment of 2022 will lead to an increase in partnerships, according to representatives of the two big Swiss biopharma companies, Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG. After a couple of record-breaking years in terms of acquisitions in biotech and pharma, Bio-Europe spring conference participants heard that the two great rivals will look to build relationships with smaller biotechs rather than buy them outright.

After $70B series B, China’s Medilink Therapeutics poised to enter clinic with ADC pipeline

After securing $70 million in series B funding, Chinese biotech Medilink Therapeutics Co. Ltd. is gearing up to enter the clinic with its next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The first clinical program will begin phase I clinical trials in both China and the U.S. this year, Medilink Chief Operating Officer, Joey Xiao, told BioWorld.

Walvax wins NMPA nods for HPV bivalent vaccine

China’s NMPA has given the green light for Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.’s human papillomavirus (HPV) bivalent vaccine to be used against HPV types 16 and 18 to prevent cervical cancer. “Walvax will allocate half of the production capacity of its HPV bivalent vaccine to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) at affordable prices to support Gavi 5.0 strategy to cover 84 million women aged from 9 to 14 years old worldwide,” Li Yunchun, chairman of Walvax, said at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020.

Also in the news

Acaciac, Almirall, Alzamend, Amryt, Aptatargets, Aristea, Artelo, Aslan, Astrazeneca, Atriva, Axsome, Biogen, Blueprint, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bridgebio, Canbridge, Cannabics, Capricor, Cara, Cormedix, CSL, Cyanvac, Eagle, Eli Lilly, Evelo, Fujifilm, Galapagos, Hansa, Helsinn, Histogen, Immorna, In8bio, Innocare, Innovent, Ionis, Jazz, Krystal, Merck, Moberg, Navrogen, Pharming, Pipeline, Prothena, Provention, Rapt, Regeneron, Relief, Revance, Sanofi, Senhwa, Seqirus, Shenandoah, Spine, Stealth, Timber, Tolerogenixx, UCB, Vaxxinity, Vir