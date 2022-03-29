Biopharma stocks rise on high revenues, positive data

For the first time this year, BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index has entered positive territory, now showing a modest rise of 3.2% as the world limps further away from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation, and skyrocketing gas prices, the biopharma industry remains center-stage when it comes to preparing for another unexpected health crisis and for harnessing the knowledge of the last two years to fight stubborn diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.