White House budget draft includes proposals for expanded US FDA regulation of drugs, devices

The Biden administration has floated a budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which includes $49 billion for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and an additional FDA budget authority of $356 million over the current fiscal year. However, the budget also includes legislative proposals, such as a virtual inspection requirement for device manufacturing facilities and compulsory studies of drug shelf life to evaluate finished drug stability beyond the labeled expiration.