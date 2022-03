Sanofi’s Xenpozyme becomes first therapy approved for rare progressive genetic disorder ASMD

Sanofi SA’s enzyme replacement therapy, Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa), has been approved for use in Japan, making it the world’s first and only approved therapy to treat acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), also known as Niemann-Pick type B disease. Sanofi’s executive vice president and global head of R&D, John Reed, hailed it as a “watershed moment” that was the culmination of 20 years of research.