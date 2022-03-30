Future comes into focus for Staar Surgical with FDA approval

After more than 10 years on the market in Europe, Staar Surgical Co. can finally see a brighter future for its newest lenses in the U.S. This week, the company received FDA premarket supplement approval of its Evo/Evo+ Visian implantable lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism in patients aged 21 to 45. Made of a proprietary poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate)-based collagen co-polymer the company calls Collamer, the lens is inserted behind the iris in a quick procedure and can be removed, if needed. Unlike laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK), the Evo procedure does not remove corneal tissue.