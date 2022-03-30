BioWorld - Wednesday, March 30, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Future comes into focus for Staar Surgical with FDA approval

March 29, 2022
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
After more than 10 years on the market in Europe, Staar Surgical Co. can finally see a brighter future for its newest lenses in the U.S. This week, the company received FDA premarket supplement approval of its Evo/Evo+ Visian implantable lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism in patients aged 21 to 45. Made of a proprietary poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate)-based collagen co-polymer the company calls Collamer, the lens is inserted behind the iris in a quick procedure and can be removed, if needed. Unlike laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK), the Evo procedure does not remove corneal tissue.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Ophthalmic U.S. FDA