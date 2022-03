Withdrawal of Medicare coverage a crucial feature for successor to MCIT program

While the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) program has been formally abandoned, the U.S. CMS has resurrected those policy underpinnings in the form of the Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technologies (TCET) concept. Several speakers on a recent webinar said the TCET paradigm should allow CMS to promptly rescind coverage in the event of a safety signal, including Mark McClellan, who has served as both FDA commissioner and CMS administrator.