Rejuvenate gains clearance for ‘groundbreaking’ sarcopenia trial

In a first of its kind phase I trial, Rejuvenate Biomed NV has secured ethical clearance to induce acute sarcopenia in 42 healthy subjects, aged 65 to 75 years old. That will be achieved by placing a cast on one leg to induce sarcopenia through muscle disuse. The volunteers in the double-blind trial will then receive either RJx-01, an oral small molecule for treating sarcopenia, or placebo.