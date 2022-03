Vivosense collects $25M to develop digital biomarkers

Vivosense Inc. aims to improve clinical trial recruitment and outcomes by developing new digital biomarkers and clinical outcome assessments (COAs) that use data from wearable devices, a goal made a touch easier by its successful completion of a $25 million series A financing round. The company’s platform is designed to detect and rigorously interpret subtle shifts in physiology using body-worn sensors.