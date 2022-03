FDA’s Shuren says secrecy, speed trump transparency for user fee meeting minutes

Negotiations between the U.S. FDA and industry over device user fees were a protracted struggle, but the agency was demonstrably loathe to post the minutes from meetings between the agency and industry representatives. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s device center, said in a congressional hearing that those minutes were not posted because of a need to wrap up the negotiations rather than allow outsiders – including members of Congress – to see how difficult the negotiations had become.