NICE sees need for more evidence for Prontosan wound care product

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said its review of the Prontosan line of wound care products by B. Braun Medical AG of Melsungen, Germany, may be a cost saver for the National Health System compared to saline flush for chronic wounds. However, the agency also noted that most of the evidence of the effectiveness is of “not good quality,” suggesting that the company conduct more clinical trials to cover the evidence gap.