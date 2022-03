Akebia draws CRL for vadadustat in CKD anemia

Opinion on Wall Street said the matter could have gone either way, but in the end Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s vadadustat, a HIF prolyl-hydroxylase inhibitor for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD), garnered a complete response letter (CRL) instead of approval from the FDA. The news slammed Akebia shares (NASDAQ:AKBA), which closed at 82 cents, down $1.61, or 66%.