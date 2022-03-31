Securities fraud class actions still a source of cost for life science companies

Publicly traded companies in the life sciences face a number of sources of litigation, including lawsuits over alleged securities fraud, and a new report by Dechert LLP highlights a diminishing number of such lawsuits across the U.S. economy. However, the proportion of such lawsuits directed at drug and device makers has not diminished, making clear that companies in the life sciences must tread carefully when disclosing information such as the status of products in development for fear that a perceived misrepresentation could spark expensive and time-consuming litigation.