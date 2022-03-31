USPSTF may hit snooze button on sleep apnea screening for asymptomatic patients

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has decided to consider the merits of screening for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition thought to contribute significantly to the onset of heart disease. Even though five years have passed since the task force considered the merits of screening for asymptomatic patients, USPSTF indicated that there is still insufficient evidence to support the proposition, citing an evidence gap that if filled could prove tremendously useful to makers of devices that diagnose and treat the condition.