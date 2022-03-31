ViVA la (non-)difference: Akebia eager for FDA sit-down re vadadustat CRL

The company conference call related to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s complete response letter (CRL) for vadadustat, an HIF prolyl-hydroxylase inhibitor for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, brought on the ongoing and perhaps inevitable comparisons with a similar product from Fibrogen Inc., rejected by the agency last August. Fibrogen’s CRL came as no surprise after the meeting of the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, where panelists voted 13-1 against approval for the non-dialysis-dependent population and 12-2 against approval for DD patients unless more trial data are submitted.