Clovis’ Rubraca improves PFS in phase III study

Clovis Oncology Inc. is trying to claw its way into ovarian cancer relevance against vastly larger competitors Astrazeneca plc and Glaxosmithkline plc with positive top-line phase III data from its study of PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib). The study’s monotherapy arm of Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer hit the primary endpoint of significantly improved investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) compared to placebo. The median PFS was 20.2 months for Rubraca compared to 9.2 months for placebo in the intent-to-treat group.