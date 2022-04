T2 activates plans for biothreat and resistance panels

T2 Biosystems Inc. is accelerating development of its T2biothreat and T2resistance panels, direct-from-blood panels that detect the six pathogens most likely to be weaponized and 13 common antibiotic resistance genes, respectively. A $4.4 million Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) cost-sharing contract will be used to advance clinical trials for the tests. The total potential funding from BARDA under the contract is $69 million.