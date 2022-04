Carthera demonstrates potential of Sonocloud for lowering amyloid load in Alzheimer’s patients

Carthera SA reported results from a pilot clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its Sonocloud technology in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The results, published in Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy, show early promise of the treatment in reducing the amyloid load of AD and potentially other neurological conditions as well as to stimulate neurogenesis and improve cognitive performance.