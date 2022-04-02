Philips releases system to reduce patient anxiety prior to a procedure

Royal Philips NV launched a new solution, Ambient Experience with Flexvision display, for use in interventional rooms. The system, intended to reduce patient anxiety in the run up to a procedure, is commercially available globally, including in the North American region. According to the company, Ambient Experience connects to its Azurion image-guided therapy system and is designed to enable interventional team members to adapt the room’s ambient lighting and sound to enhance the overall feeling of calm.