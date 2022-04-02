BioWorld - Saturday, April 2, 2022
Philips releases system to reduce patient anxiety prior to a procedure

April 1, 2022
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
Royal Philips NV launched a new solution, Ambient Experience with Flexvision display, for use in interventional rooms. The system, intended to reduce patient anxiety in the run up to a procedure, is commercially available globally, including in the North American region. According to the company, Ambient Experience connects to its Azurion image-guided therapy system and is designed to enable interventional team members to adapt the room’s ambient lighting and sound to enhance the overall feeling of calm.
BioWorld MedTech Imaging Digital health