Coverage, reimbursement still the primary source of drag on med-tech market access

Bringing a new medical device or diagnostic to market has never been a small feat for small companies, and regulatory review is still one of the largest hurdles facing device makers. However, a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the UCLA Biodesign program shows that the twin issues of coverage and reimbursement still combine to present the most difficult hurdle to overcome for med-tech companies.