3Spine raises $33M to advance first total joint replacement for the lower back

3Spine Inc. has raised $33 million in an oversubscribed series C private offering for a phase II clinical study to assess what it calls “the first total joint replacement” for the lower back. This brings total private investment in the Balancedback total joint replacement to $50.3 million, largely due, said 3Spine CEO Marc Peterman, to “tremendous clinical outcomes and a mountain of benchtop research.”