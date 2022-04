Japan rolls out higher than average 32 approvals in March to close out fiscal year

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare finished the first quarter – and Japan’s fiscal year – with a bang, handing out 32 approvals in the month of March. It marked a massive jump from previous months, which saw 13 products approved in February 2022 and 12 in January 2022. A total of nine products were approved in December 2021.