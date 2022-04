Bioventus mobilizes to acquire Agili-C developer in deal valued up to $450M

Bioventus LLC continues to strengthen its portfolio through acquisitions and investments with a move to exercise its option to purchase Cartiheal Ltd. for $315 million up front and a potential payment of $135 million contingent on achievement of $100 million in trailing 12-month sales. The Cartiheal transaction follows the acquisition of Bioness Inc. and Misonix Inc. last year.