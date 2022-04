ACC 2022 Scientific Sessions

One-year data for Edwards’ Pascal support improvements in mortality numbers

The tricuspid valve at times seems the lost child of the heart’s valves, but new research hints that regurgitation of this valve can be resolved with a transcatheter replacement. Adam Greenbaum, of Emory University School of Medicine, said the early feasibility study of the Pascal valve by Edwards Lifesciences Inc., of Irvine, Calif., demonstrated a large improvement in mortality at one year and significant improvements in heart failure status, a result that offers new hope for these patients.