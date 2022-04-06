Resolution pads series A, adds allogeneic macrophage cell therapy program

Syncona Ltd. has added £10 million (US$13.1 million) to the £26.6 million it put into the series A round of Resolution Therapeutics Ltd., enabling the company to advance an allogeneic version of the macrophage cell therapy it is developing for the treatment of compensated liver disease. Since the first close of the round in December 2020, the company has been working on process development for the autologous product, and patients have continued to be recruited to a 50-patient phase II study being run by the academic founders of Resolution.