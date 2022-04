Biocircuit, Smithfield collaborate on pig-based nerve repair device

Biocircuit Technologies Inc. has joined forces with Smithfield Bioscience Inc. to scale up a medical alternative to sutures for repairing nerves on the peripheral side of the body damaged in an accident or during surgery. Nerve Tape is an implantable device composed of decellularized porcine tissue embedded with microhooks that attach to damaged nerves and may heal them more quickly and safely than conventional sutures.